You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Alex, Inc.’ Starring Zach Braff

Based on the true story of Gimlet Media, a father of two decides to quit his job to start a podcasting company

By
Sonia Saraiya

TV Critic

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
ALEX, INC. - "The Wax Museum" - At the office, Eddie and Deirdre compete for Alex's time and butt heads, causing them to almost quit. Alex tries to be a good boss by coming up with a solution to split his time between the two, but will he succeed? Meanwhile, Alex does not like Rooni's handmade costume for Ben's class project on famous people, so they come up with a surprisingly different choice, on "Alex, Inc.," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Tony Rivetti)ZACH BRAFF
CREDIT: ABC
With:
Zach Braff, Michael Imperioli, Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Elisha Henig, Audyssie James

A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” and the setup is something snarky about increasingly Balkanized media demographics. No one laughs.

“Alex, Inc.” is an adaptation of Alex Blumberg’s popular 2014 podcast “StartUp,” a real-time chronicle of how he worked to get a media company off the ground. Blumberg brought listeners into every detail of the process — pitching a billionaire, negotiating an equity split with his business partner, and sharing his anxieties with his wife. The podcast is now poised to launch Season 7, and Blumberg’s company Gimlet Media is now not just valued at $70 million but also the home of several beloved podcasts.

So naturally, someone thought to make a show about it.

“Alex, Inc.” stars Zach Braff (who also produces and directs) as a version of Blumberg, with the same idea but very different execution. Blumberg, a cofounder of NPR’s “Planet Money,” was conversant in the language of business. But Braff’s Alex is presented more as a feel-good storyteller following a whim; his wife Rooni (Tiya Sarcar, criminally underused) affectionately reminds him that he is bad at everything except storytelling. Despite the risks that Alex takes in the pilot — first quitting his job, and then dipping into their retirement fund — “Alex, Inc.” maintains an upbeat optimism that minimizes any of the attendant gravity of his choices. Perhaps this would be understandable in another show, but in “Alex, Inc.,” this gloss is even more glaringly superficial; it’s the exact opposite of the sort of emotional depth found in podcasting, and quite the opposite of the intimacy of “StartUp.”

More Reviews

This push away from nuance feeds into the comedy of the sitcom, which is almost all surprisingly lightweight. It’s either kid-centric or slapstick comedy, which are both easy wins, albeit in very different ways. Braff, whose character on “Scrubs” was similarly prone to a pratfall, leans into the whimsy of TV Alex with an alacrity that seems at odds with a middle-aged man who has just moved part of his life savings into creating a network for nuanced and deeply considered radio segments.

Which is a pity, because when not triggering anaphylactic shock or lying to advertisers in order to cover up a scheduling snafu, Braff’s Alex is a heartfelt character. In the pilot — unexpectedly, the strongest episode — Alex’s daughter Soraya (Audyssie James) teases her father about his latest story: “Is it going to be on the radio? TV’s better. I need pictures.” Alex responds by building the story for them right there at the kitchen table, with different voices and sound effects. The desperation of the venture is more palpable in the first episode, which makes for a story with real dramatic stakes. It even makes sense that Michael Imperioli, of “The Sopranos” fame, is in the sitcom; he plays Alex’s shifty cousin Eddie, who comes on board to help run the business. Imperioli is a much more gifted comic actor than you might expect, but his character only works when the story is steeped in desperation. In the glow of inexplicable affluence that characterizes the second and third episodes, he’s out of place — and seems to know it.

Outside the startup itself, “Alex, Inc.” significantly improves. Sarcar and Braff have minimal chemistry, but the story elements about Rooni’s attempt to make sense of Alex’s decisions and help him on this journey work well enough. Both kids are scene-stealingly cute, in different ways, and in the third episode released to critics, the complications of a multi-ethnic family emerge when Rooni’s mother Joya (Anjali Bhimani) comes to inspect her son-in-law’s new business scheme. Rooni’s exasperation with both her husband and her mother is spot-on, as are Alex’s failed attempts to find a Holi celebration that hasn’t been co-opted by white partygoers. The gentle sensitivity and celebration of that storyline would serve other quadrants of the show well. There is richness to “Alex, Inc.” It’s just everywhere except the main story.

TV Review: 'Alex, Inc.' Starring Zach Braff

Comedy, 13 episodes (3 reviewed): Wed. March 28, 8:30 p.m. 30 min.

Crew: Executive producers, Matt Tarses, Zach Braff, John Davis, John Fox, Alex Blumberg, Chris Gilberti, Matt Lieber

Cast: Zach Braff, Michael Imperioli, Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Elisha Henig, Audyssie James

More TV

  • ALEX, INC. - "The Wax Museum"

    TV Review: 'Alex, Inc.' Starring Zach Braff

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

  • Roseanne reunion John Goodman Sara Gilbert

    Sara Gilbert on 'Roseanne' Ratings Success: 'Broadcast TV Is Not Dead'

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

  • Sharknado 2

    'Sharknado' Franchise to End With Upcoming Sixth Film

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

  • The Alienist Review

    'The Alienist' Closes Out With Strong Ratings for TNT

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

  • Courtney Kemp Jessica Goldberg Lake Bell

    Pilot Season: Female Creators, Directors Break Through

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

  • TV News Roundup: CNN to Air

    TV News Roundup: CNN to Air Town Hall with James Comey

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

  • Tobias Menzies Prince Phillip The Queen

    'The Crown' Casts Tobias Menzies as New Prince Philip

    A sitcom about a guy who podcasts seems like a randomly generated punchline to a joke about media in 2018 — perhaps like one of the white cards in the game Cards Against Humanity, a phrase just waiting to fit the blank space of a setup. In this case, the white card is “Alex, Inc.,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad