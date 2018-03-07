‘The Bachelor’ Recap: New Bachelorette Announced, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Pursues Runner-Up

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Bachelor” finale part two episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 6.

Following part one of “The Bachelor” finale, when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca, only to quickly end their engagement to pursue Lauren, ABC aired a second two-hour finale detailing the rest of the story. Becca was left blindsided and heartbroken, questioning the Bachelor’s behavior and lies about their future.

On Tuesday’s episode, the saga continued with Luyendyk arriving at Lauren’s home in Virginia to try to win her back. He immediately had a panic attack, as footage cut to Becca returning to her Minnesota life and asking what Lauren could possibly offer him that she couldn’t.

As soon as Luyendyk knocked on the door, Lauren immediately embraced him, appearing to have few hesitations about welcoming him back into her life. He revealed that they had spoken on the phone before but this was their first time seeing each other since the breakup/proposal day. They talked through Luyendyk’s breakup with Becca, with him declaring he was “one thousand percent over her,” and told her he wanted her back. Lauren’s response? “Duh.” Maybe don’t immediately take back a man who broke up with his fiancee the day before?

The show then cut to the “Bachelor” studio, where host Chris Harrison sat down with some of the cast-offs from Luyendyk’s season, including Bekah M., Kendall, Tia, Seinne and Caroline, to discuss his decision to switch women. Harrison also brought up backlash against the show since they had aired the emotional breakup, and Seinne revealed that Luyendyk had reached out to Lauren and gotten confirmation that she would take him back before ending things with Becca. The women were clearly angry at the Bachelor’s treatment of both women, and Bekah M. said she “hopes Lauren gets out of that as soon as possible.”

Becca then returned to the studio, where she talked about finding out Luyendyk had reached out to Lauren but being shocked at how deep his feelings still were. “If I’m not the one, I’m not the one,” she said. Harrison brought up the outpouring of fan support for Becca, which included billboards in Los Angeles and Minnesota and a $6,000 “broken heart fund” that fans started to buy her a post-breakup drink. She went on to donate that fund to charity, which Harrison said ABC would match.

Luyendyk came out to join Becca on stage, where the two talked about him hiding his conversation with Lauren while they were still together. He tried to explain how difficult it was for him to get over the breakup with Lauren and admitted he regretted proposing to Becca, something he did because of “the pressure of being the Bachelor.” She replied, “You robbed me of that, I’ll never have that first proposal and engagement again,” but still wished him the best with Lauren. Snaps for how well Becca has handled herself through this breakup.

After a brief moment with Jason Mesnick, the other Bachelor who pulled a switch with his final rose, Luyendyk and Lauren made their appearance as a couple and talked about how they reconnected, which started with him sliding into her Instagram messages. Romance!

“I’ve never been more in love with him,” Lauren said, and he added the breakup and reconciliation made their relationship stronger. The Bachelor claimed the online haters haven’t bothered him because getting Lauren back made it all worth it. They announced their plan to take an international trip and for Lauren to move in with Luyendyk in Arizona.

Harrison then gave Luyendyk the floor, where he got down on bended knee and said, “I’ve made some bad decisions, but the best was running back to you,” asking her to marry him. She said yes, and the host quipped that he hoped “this engagement lasted a longer time.”

After a brief celebration — and mixed reactions from the studio audience about the engagement — Harrison introduced Becca as the next Bachelorette. “Once I got past the initial heartbreak, the show is about finding love and I have so much love to give so it’s a hard yes,” she told him. The women from Luyendyk’s season came up on stage to embrace her and talk about how deserving she is to be the new lead.

As a sneak peak to the season, Harrison brought out some of the men who would be vying for her heart, which included one suitor playing a banjo and another bringing a horse into the studio. “The Bachelorette” will return May 28.