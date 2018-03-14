TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Finale Tops Tuesday, ‘Rise’ Beats Out ‘For the People’

The Season 2 finale of “This Is Us” helped NBC cruise to a Tuesday demo win in the Nielsen overnight ratings.

NBC kicked off the night with a new episode of “The Voice,” which averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.99 million viewers. “This Is Us” followed at 9 with a 2.7 and 10.9 million viewers, up around 20% in both measures from last week’s episode. It was the top-rated show of the night and hit multi-week highs. However, it was down from the Season 1 finale, which drew a 3.4 and 12.8 million viewers last March for a decline of approximately 20% in the demo and 15% in total viewers.

Nevertheless, NBC’s winning streak for the night continued at 10 p.m., where the series premiere of the drama “Rise” averaged a solid 1.3 and 5.7 million viewers. That was good enough to top the series premiere of Shondaland legal drama “For the People” on ABC, which drew only a 0.8 and 3.3 million viewers in the timeslot. It should be noted, though, that “Rise” only retained around 50% of the “This Is Us” finale audience, so the true test of its staying power will be next week.

Earlier on ABC, “The Middle” (1.1, 4.8 million) is currently at a new series low pending updates, while “Fresh Off the Boat” (0.9, 3.1 million) tied its series low. “Black-ish,” airing back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30, hit back-to-back series lows with a 0.9 and 2.99 million viewers and a 0.8 and 2.8 million viewers respectively. “For the People” followed at 10.

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 13.1 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night. “Bull” (1.2, 10.6 million) was also even, while “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 9.2 million) was up slightly in the demo.

After a repeat of “Lethal Weapon,” “LA to Vegas” (0.7, 2.1 million) and “The Mick” (0.6, 1.8 million) were even.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.7, 2.1 million) and “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.5 million) were even.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 2.1 but finished second in viewers with 9.2 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 10.9 million. ABC was third with a 0.9 and 3.4 million. The CW was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but last in total viewers with 1.8 million. Fox was last in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 1.99 million.