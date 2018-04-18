TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Holds Steady, Tops Tuesday for Fourth Week

“Roseanne” was steady in its fourth week in the Tuesday overnight ratings for another win in both key measures for the night.

Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 13 million viewers. That is down a scant few percentage points from the 3.5 and 13.8 million viewers the sitcom revival drew last week. It was also the first time since the highly-rated one-hour premiere on March 27 that the show did not see double-digit declines week-to-week.

More to come…