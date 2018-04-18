You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Holds Steady, Tops Tuesday for Fourth Week

Roseanne
Roseanne” was steady in its fourth week in the Tuesday overnight ratings for another win in both key measures for the night.

Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 13 million viewers. That is down a scant few percentage points from the 3.5 and 13.8 million viewers the sitcom revival drew last week. It was also the first time since the highly-rated one-hour premiere on March 27 that the show did not see double-digit declines week-to-week.

More to come…

  Roseanne

    TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Holds Steady, Tops Tuesday for Fourth Week

  Netflix Orders True Crime Docuseries 'The

    Netflix Orders True Crime Docuseries 'The Staircase,' 'Evil Genius'

  Netflix, Atresmedia Pact for New Third

    Netflix, Atresmedia Close Deal for New Third Part of ‘La Casa de Papel’

  Shonda Rhimes Greys Anatomy Spinoff TCA

    Shonda Rhimes on What's Left For Olivia Pope in 'Scandal' Finale

  Pose

    Fox Strikes FX Programming Deals with Canal+, and HBO in Europe

  Cary Elwes arrives at the 24th

    Cary Elwes, Jake Busey Join 'Stranger Things' Cast for Season 3

  BBC Orders Documentary Series on Former

    BBC Orders Documentary Series on Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

