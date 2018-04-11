You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Stays on Top With 13.5 Million Viewers

ROSEANNE - "Eggs Over, Not Easy" - A crucial moment for Becky's surrogacy arrangement forces her and Darlene to critically assess each other's lives. Meanwhile, an animal rescue organization rejects Jackie's application to adopt a puppy; and Roseanne makes a plan to change their mind, on the fourth episode of the revival of "Roseanne," TUESDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)ROSEANNE BARR, SARA GILBERT
CREDIT: ABC

ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” was the top show of Tuesday night in the overnight ratings for the third week in a row, despite once again being down double digits from the previous week.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Roseanne” drew a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.5 million viewers. That is down approximately 13% in the demo and 12% in total viewers compared to last week, when the show drew a 3.9 and 15.4 million viewers. That is less of a drop off than the show saw between its premiere and its second week, however. The premiere drew an astounding 5.2 rating and 18.4 million viewers, airing two episodes back-to-back.

The “Roseanne” bump still translated into good numbers for most of ABC’s lineup, though the network’s Tuesday comedies saw declines comparable to “Roseanne’s” from last week. “The Middle” drew a 1.9 and 7.5 million viewers. “Black-ish” averaged a 1.4 and 5.1 million. “Splitting Up Together” pulled in a 1.2 and 4.2 million. Drama “For the People” was down significantly in the demo from last week with a 0.6 and 2.7 million viewers.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (0.8, 4.1 million) is currently at a series low in the demo. “LA to Vegas” (0.7, 2.3 million) ticked up in viewers. The final season premiere of “New Girl” (0.7, 2 million) is also at a series low in the demo.

For NBC, a clip show edition of “The Voice” drew a 1.3  and 7.7 million viewers. “Rise” (0.8, 4.5 million) was steady, as was “Chicago Med” (1.1, 6.4 million).

On CBS, the special “Elton John: I’m Still Standing” drew a 1.0 and 7.1 million viewers.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.6, 1.8 million) is currently at a series low in the demo. “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.6 million) was even.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished third in viewers with 6 million. NBC was second overall with a 1.1 and 6.2 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8. CBS was first in viewers wit 6.9 million. Fox was fourth with 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.6 and 1.7 million.

