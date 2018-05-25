Remote Controlled: ‘The Good Place’ Star Ted Danson on His ‘Delicious’ Role

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ted Danson Remote Controlled Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.”

Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series has gotten easier as he’s settled into the role. “The humor was more recognizable to me,” he says. But now that his character, Michael, has been revealed to the audience as a demon. “You got to see what was going on in behind the curtain, which is an easier joke to play as well. When the ruse is clear to everybody, the humor is easier.”

Danson praises the show’s creator, Michael Schur, as one of the brightest people he’s ever met — and for creating a show that’s “about something,” he says — about ethics, and how we each navigate them. “Everything you do has consequences,” says Danson. “That’s a really good thing to put out into the world. And do it in a funny way.”

That’s the combination that makes the show work, he says. “It’s about what it means to be a good person, but it’s wrapped in this 9-year-old boy sense of humor,” he says. “And it has visual magic. So the medicine goes down, delightfully.”

Ted Danson photographed exclusively for the Variety Remote Controlled Podcast.
Dan Doperalski for Variety

Danson says choosing who he works with is a lesson he’s learned over the course of his career when it comes to selecting projects. “I realized my job as an actor is to find the most creative person in the room, and then to ask very nicely if I can part of it,” he says. “It’s more likely to be authentic.”

Although he doesn’t get to improv on “The Good Place,” he does get to flex that muscle when he works with Larry David on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” “Your job on ‘Curb’ is pretty clear: it’s to corner Larry, and push him farther and farther into a corner until he explodes and becomes more Larry,” he says.

He credits David with changing his life career-wise. “I felt like I’d stayed too long at the half-hour comedy party, and other people were doing it way better than I was,” he says. “I was at a loss. Then I did ‘Curb’ and it was so playful and relaxing and easy, it made me excited about being an actor again.”

You can listen to this week’s podcast here.

New episodes of “Remote Controlled” are available every Friday, and you can find past episodes here.

Popular on Variety

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich Discusses Speaking Shyriiwook, Chewbacca Mud Scene

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

More TV

  • Ted Danson Remote Controlled Podcast

    Remote Controlled: 'The Good Place' Star Ted Danson on His 'Delicious' Role

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

  • Josh Holloway Colony

    Josh Holloway on Season 3 of 'Colony' in Trump Era: 'It’s Scary, the Parallels of This Show'

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

  • Mick Betancourt Joins Syfy's 'Deadly Class'

    Mick Betancourt Joins Syfy's 'Deadly Class' in Showrunner Switch

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

  • george shapiro First Time in Variety

    Veteran Talent Manager George Shapiro Looks Back on Early Career

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

  • Black-ish Emmys FYC Event

    Emmys 2018: Peak TV Equals Peak FYC Campaigns

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

  • Syfy's 'Deadly Class' Series Adds Mick

    Syfy's 'Deadly Class' Series Adds Mick Betancourt as Co-Showrunner

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

  • TV Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday With

    TV Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday With 'Last Days of Michael Jackson'

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In  this week’s episode, Variety‘s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum, talks with “The Good Place” star Ted Danson about his hit NBC comedy, which he calls “delicious.” Danson says navigating the intricately plotted series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad