Variety Announces New TV Critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke

Variety has named its new television critics: Veteran journalist Daniel D’Addario is coming on board as chief TV critic, and Caroline Framke is joining as TV critic.

D’Addario will start at Variety on May 29 and Framke will come on board May 21. Both D’Addario and Framke will work out of the company’s New York office, and will report to Variety’s executive editor of TV, Debra Birnbaum.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dan and Caroline to Variety. Their incisive commentary and sharp perspective will continue our well-established tradition of being industry leaders,” said Birnbaum.

D’Addario joins Variety from Time Magazine, where as TV critic he conducted interviews with TV stars from Lester Holt to Kylie Jenner, as well as features on high-profile shows, such as “Westworld,” “Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones.” Before his stint at Time, D’Addario worked at Salon and the New York Observer. D’Addario is a graduate of Columbia University, and resides in Brooklyn.

At Vox, Framke was a staff writer where she focused on television, gender and sexuality, systemic discrimination, and the intersections of all the above that can make pop culture such a revealing subject. Highlights of her recent work at Vox include extensive coverage of the #MeToo movement. Her previous work has appeared in a range of outlets, including The Atlantic, The A.V. Club, NPR, and Salon.

