TV and Film Producer Susan Reiner Dies at 69

TV and film producer Susan Wynne Reiner died April 6 at her home in Gearhart, Ore., following a brief battle with cancer.

After graduating NYU’s Masters in Cinema program, Reiner worked for CBS in New York before moving to Los Angeles. She served as president of the Los Angeles office of international marketing and publicity agency Dennis Davidson Associates (DDA), where her client list included CBS, Lorimar, Orion Pictures, Goldcrest and Embassy. She then became executive VP at Consolidated Productions and a production, sales and marketing consultant for ABC Video.

Reiner was then appointed VP of drama at Warner Bros. Television, where she developed five network series (“The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.,” “Angel Street,” “The Human Target,” “Under Cover” and “The Flash”), as well as developing the long-running syndicated series, “Kung Fu, The Legend Continues.”

Reiner went on to become sr. VP of TV Series Development at Avnet/Kerner, where she conceptualized, developed and produced five network pilots, three one-hour dramas and two comedies (“Dogs,” “Honolulu CRU,” “Max Moore” and his “Damned Comfortable Chair” for ABC, “Sisqo/Newhart” for NBC and “Red Skies” for USA). She also developed two long-form films for network broadcast and was the company liaison with Disney and Paramount Big Ticket on the company’s overall deals.

Following her stint at Avnet/Kerner, Reiner was Pendleton Chair, assistant professor of television at Ithaca College before being appointed executive producer and head of TV development for MarVista Entertainment. During her tenure at MarVista, Reiner was co-executive producer of the “Beyond the Break” series on Noggin, the indie film “Marlowe,” “Special Delivery” and “Will You Merry Me?” both for Lifetime.

Reiner also taught courses in public relations and crisis management at Cal State LA, UCLA Extension, USC (Graduate and Undergraduate), UC Northridge and UC Santa Barbara.

She relocated from Los Angeles to Oregon in 2017. She is survived by her sister Margot Reiner.