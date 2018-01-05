‘Star Trek’ Actor Jon Paul Steuer Dies at 33

Jon Paul Steuer, best known for his work on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Grace Under Fire,” died on Jan. 1. He was 33.

His death with announced on the Facebook page of his band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” the band wrote. “The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did.”

Born in Escondido, Calif., Steuer was a former child actor who played Worf’s son Alexander Rozhenko in a 1990 episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He also acted alongside James Earl Jones in 1990’s “By Dawn’s Early Light” and with Mary Tyler Moore in 1990’s “Thanksgiving Day.” He played Quentin Kelly on the ABC TV series “Grace Under Fire” from 1993 to 1996. After the cancellation of “Grace Under Fire,” he quit acting due to controversies about the show stemming from his co-star Brett Butler’s behavior.

In addition to his stage career under the name Jonny P. Jewels with his band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., Steuer opened a vegan restaurant called Harvest at the Bindery in Portland in 2015.