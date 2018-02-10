Reg E. Cathey, ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies at 59

Actor Reg E. Cathey, who played Freddy on “House of Cards” and appeared in “The Wire,” has died. He was 59.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Reginald Eugene Cathey began acting in 1984 in a television movie called “A Doctor’s Story.” He guest starred on many television shows such as “Grimm,” “The Wire,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “House of Cards,” and drama “Outcast.”

Cathey won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2015 for his work on “House of Cards.” He was previously nominated in 2014 and received another nomination in 2016 for the same role.

In 2017, he appeared in the biography “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” starring Oprah Winfrey.

“The Wire” creator David Simon first reported his death.

Cathey also appeared in Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz’s “The Mask” and the 2015 “Fantastic Four” reboot as the father of Michael B. Jordan’s character. He most recently starred in films “Flock of Four” and “Tyrel.” In David Fincher’s “Seven,” he played the coroner.

Born in Alabama, he graduated from J.O. Johnson High School where he acted in the play “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He also attended the University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama. He joined the theater world in 2009 to play Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding in London production of “The Shawshank Redemption.”

