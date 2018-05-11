Zurich Film Festival Announces New Competition Section For International TV

The Zurich Film Festival is to introduce a new competition section for television series at its 14thedition, the festival announced Friday. The ZFF Series section will see between six and eight series from around the world compete for the festival’s Golden Eye Award for Best International TV Series.

ZFF Series will be open to series of any genre comprising at least four episodes with a run-time of between 40 and 60 minutes, as long as they see their Swiss premiere at the festival. It is open to any series made specifically for television or streaming services, including existing shows so long as the first season has yet to air in Switzerland.

The Golden Eye Award is accompanied by a CHF 10,000 ($9,980) cash prize which will be split between the creator and the producers of the winning show. The new section will be judged by a three-person jury appointed by the Zurich Film Festival.

The festival said it was introducing the television competition section “in order to keep abreast of the ever-increasing importance of the TV series.” It launched an out-of-competition television line-up, ZFF TVision, at its 10thanniversary edition four years ago. The first 7-show line-up included HBO’s “True Detective” and “The Leftovers,” and Amazon’s “Hand of God.”

ZFF Series will also include an additional out-of-competition line-up of mini-series that the festival determine “signal new trends and/or have garnered attention within the global TV world.” UPC is the official partner of the new section.

The 14th Zurich Film Festival runs September 27 to October 7, 2018.