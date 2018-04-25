Zodiak and Channel 4 Alum Rod Henwood Joins ‘The Night Manager’ Producer The Ink Factory

The producers of “The Night Manager” have recruited Rod Henwood and the industry veteran will take a new global strategy role at the U.K. and U.S-based firm.

As chief strategy officer at The Ink Factory, Henwood is tasked with steering the producer through the next stage of its international expansion. He will be on the board of the independent company.

Henwood is well-known in the U.K. and international business having held key roles at Zodiak (now Banijay), ITV, Channel 4, and JK Rowling’s Pottermore. Most recently he was one of the executives behind a new quiz show streaming service and will remain as chairman of that operation.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-founders of The Ink Factory, said in a statement: “We are thrilled that Rod is transitioning to a full-time role at The Ink Factory, where we have been benefitting from his brilliant commercial guidance for some months already. As we continue to rewrite the rules as an independent studio and explore new frontiers of storytelling, we are delighted to have him at our side.”

Henwood added: “What’s most exciting about joining Simon and Stephen and their wonderfully talented team is that the scale of their ambition matches the opportunities that exist today: to partner with great story-tellers and adapt their works in multiple forms globally, from TV and film, to games and physical experiences – all at a time when premium quality story-telling has never been more highly valued.”

The Ink Factory was founded in 2010 and makes features and TV shows. It produced BBC and AMC series “The Night Manager,” and is currently working on another le Carré adaptation, “The Little Drummer Girl,” which is directed by Park Chan-wook. Its latest feature – Drew Pearce’s directorial debut “Hotel Artemis,” starring Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown – will be released this summer in the U.S. and U.K.