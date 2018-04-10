You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ZDF Enterprises Seals Premium Drama Deals in Cannes Including ‘Maltese’ to France and Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: ZDF Enterprises

ZDF Enterprises is enjoying a bumper MipTV in terms of drama sales. The Germany-based distributor has sold a raft of premium drama to major broadcasters in Europe, with Italy-produced cop series “Maltese” landing at French pubcast channel France 3, and Canal+ in France buying the final season of hit Scandi crime series “The Bridge.”

Cop drama “Maltese” was produced by Italy’s Palomar, Rai and Maze Pictures. As well as heading to France, Finnish free-TV broadcaster YLE has picked up the series. The show has already been shopped to Channel 4’s Walter Presents in the U.K.

With MipTV in full swing, ZDFE has also sealed major volume deals with TV2 in Hungary, and Czech free-TV channel FTV Prima at the market.

TV2 has taken hundreds of hours of ZDFE-distributed drama for its family of channels, which include SuperTV2, Prime, Mozi+ and FEM3. Titles in the volume package, which totals hundreds of hours, include ZDFE’s series “Dream Voyage,” and TV movies from the Rosamunde Pilcher collection.

Czech Republic’s FTV Prima, meanwhile, has acquired a 275-hour package from ZDFE that includes crime series “Siska” among other titles.

