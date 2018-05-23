Zachary Levi Joins Cast of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

There’s a new doctor in the “Maisel” house.

“Chuck” star Zachary Levi has been cast in a recurring role in the second season of Amazon’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Levi will play an eclectic Manhattan doctor who suddenly starts orbiting the world of Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her parents, Abe (Tony Shaloub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which was recently renewed for a third season ahead of its second season premiere, chronicles the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—until her perfect life takes an unexpected turn and she discovers a previously unknown talent for stand-up comedy.

The series hails from creators and executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”) and Daniel Palladino, who also write and direct the series. “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also stars Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won two Golden Globes for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for Broshahan, as well as a Peabody Award and two Critics’ Choice Awards.

Levi is also set to start in the upcoming movie “Shazam.”

News of his casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

 

