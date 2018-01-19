Zach Braff and Alan Cumming to be Honored at 2018 SCAD aTVfest

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced the lineup and honorees for the sixth annual SCAD aTVfest.

Actors Zach Braff and Alan Cumming have been selected as honorees at this year’s festival. Braff, best known for his role on “Scrubs” for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination and several Golden Globe nominations, will receive the Spotlight Award. Cumming, whose work on “The Good Wife” has won him multiple awards, will be honored with the Icon Award.

The aTVfest focuses on providing both industry professionals and SCAD students with a space to discuss industry trends as well as network through pannels, screenings, and workshops. Some of this year’s panels include “Navigating the World of TV Writing,” “The State of New Media,” and “Trends in Branded Entertainment,” along with several below-the-line panels focused on “American Horror Story,” casting, costume design and post-production as well as a juried showcase of student and professional television projects.

The lineup for this year’s festival include:

“Alex Inc.” (ABC) with Zach Braff

“A.P. Bio” (NBC) with Glenn Howerton (actor), Mike O’Brien (writer) and Patton Oswalt (actor)

(actor), (writer) and (actor) “Archer” (FX) with Matt Thompson (executive producer), Casey Willis (producer), Amber Nash (actor) and Lucky Yates (actor)

(executive producer), (producer), (actor) and Lucky Yates (actor) “Ash vs. Evil Dead” (Starz) with Bruce Campbell (actor/executive producer), Ray Santiago (actor), Dana DeLorenzo (actor), Arielle Carver-O’Neill (actor) and Lindsay Farris (actor)

(actor/executive producer), (actor), (actor), (actor) and (actor) “Black Lightning” (CW) with Cress Williams (actor), Christine Adams (actor), Nafessa Adams (actor), China Anne McClain (actor), Marvin “Krondon” Jones III (actor), Damon Gupton (actor) and James Remar (actor)

(actor), (actor), (actor), Marvin “Krondon” Jones III (actor), (actor) and (actor) “The Chi” (Showtime) with Jacob Latimore (actor), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (actor), Yolonda Ross (actor), Armando Riesco (actor) and Tiffany Boone (actor)

(actor), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (actor), (actor), (actor) and (actor) “Crashing” (HBO) with Pete Holmes (creator/star), Jamie Lee (comic/actor), Jermaine Fowler (comic/actor) and Oren Brimer (supervising producer)

(creator/star), (comic/actor), (comic/actor) and (supervising producer) “Dynasty” (CW) with Sallie Patrick (showrunner/executive producer), Meredith Markworth-Pollack (costume designer), Grant Show (actor), Elizabeth Gillies (actor) and Sam Adegoke (actor)

(showrunner/executive producer), (costume designer), (actor), (actor) and (actor) “Final Space” (TBS) with Olan Rogers (creator/executive producer/actor), Coty Galloway (actor), Rosa Tran (supervising producer) and Devin “DVO” Roth (art director)

(creator/executive producer/actor), (actor), (supervising producer) and Devin “DVO” Roth (art director) “Instinct” (CBS) with Alan Cumming Bojana Novakovic (actor), Naveen Andrews (actor), Sharon Leal (actor) and Michael Rauch (executive producer)

(actor), (actor), (actor) and (executive producer) “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon) with Will Graham (executive producer/director), Caroline Baron (executive producer) and Susan Coyne (writer/supervising producer)

(executive producer/director), (executive producer) and (writer/supervising producer) “No Activity” (CBS All Access) with Patrick Brammall (actor/executive producer), Tim Meadows (actor) and Trent O’Donnell (director/executive producer)

(actor/executive producer), (actor) and (director/executive producer) “The Tick” (Amazon) with Griffin Newman (actor) and Barry Josephson (executive producer)

(actor) and (executive producer) “UnREAL” (Lifetime) with Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (actor), Genevieve Buechner (actor), Stacy Rukeyser (showrunner/executive producer) and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro (co-creator/executive producer)

(actor), (actor), (showrunner/executive producer) and (co-creator/executive producer) “Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.” ( USA ) with Marcc Rose (actor) and Wavyy Jonez (actor)

The festival will take place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 at locations throughout SCAD’s Atlanta campus.