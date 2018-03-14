‘Younger’ Books Christian Borle for Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

Danielle Turchiano

CREDIT: Kristiina Wilson

TV Land comedy “Younger” has booked Christian Borle in a guest starring role for its upcoming fifth season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Borle will portray journalist Don Ridley, a man who intrigues Liza (Sutton Foster) with his charm. Liza will take “interest” in Don and later confide in him.

Borle is scheduled to appear in two episodes of the season, which premieres in the summer of 2018. His debut will be in the fourth episode.

This marks a reunion for Borle and Foster, who recently worked on “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” together for Netflix.

Borle, whose other television credits include “The Good Wife,” “Smash” and “Masters of Sex” is also known for his stage work, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Falsettos” on Broadway.

Borle is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Younger” was renewed for its fifth season in August 2017, ahead of its fourth season premiere airing. Its fourth season was the highest-rated in the series’ history, averaging 1.3 million viewers per episode in live+3. The season finale episode saw series highs with a 0.8 in the key 18-49 demo.

“Younger” was created by Darren Star and stars Foster as a 40-something woman who pretended to be in her 20s to get a job in publishing. The series juggles her dating escapades with her quest for success at work. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard also star.

