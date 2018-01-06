CBS Renews ‘Young Sheldon’ for Season 2

CBS has renewed “Young Sheldon” for a second season.

The Eye announced Saturday that its hit freshman comedy — a spinoff prequel from its long-running successful sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” — will return for the 2018-19 broadcast season, making it the network’s first official renewal for next year.

“‘Young Sheldon’ has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

“Young Sheldon,” which is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak, is the No. 1 new comedy in viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and the No. 2 comedy in all of television, behind its predecessor “The Big Bang Theory.” CBS also says the show, which airs on Thursday nights at 8:30pm, sees the best retention for any show that has followed “The Big Bang Theory,” as well.

The midseason premiere of “Young Sheldon,” which aired earlier this week, was up in live viewers, drawing a 2.6 in the 18-49 demo and 14.7 million viewers overall. This was a 50% increase in the demo from the winter finale and almost 30% increase in total viewers.