E! Developing Drama Inspired by Power 106 DJ Yesi Ortiz (EXCLUSIVE)

E! is developing a family drama series inspired by the life of Los Angeles radio personality Yesi Ortiz, Variety has learned exclusively.

In the currently untitled series, after Ortiz’s sister is arrested, she decides to adopt her sister’s six children, turning the twenty-five year old into a single mom overnight. Nevertheless, she continues to work toward becoming one of the top DJs in the country. The real Ortiz is a sixteen-year industry vet and for the past decade has been known as The Voice of LA on Los Angeles’ Power 106. She is also a Top Talker on the CBS morning show “The Talk.”

Michael Reisz will write and executive produce. Davis Entertainment and 3Pas Studios will produce, with 3Pas’ Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell executive producing along with John Davis and John Fox. Davis’ Mike Stein and 3Pas’ Jessica Pavão will serve as producers.

Reisz’s previous credits include the Freeform series “Shadowhunters, “CBS’ “Unforgettable,” and USA’s “In Plain Sight.” He is also writing the upcoming Universal-Blumhouse thriller “Truth or Dare” starring “Pretty Little Liars” alum Lucy Hale.

Davis Entertainment has produced feature films including “Predator,” “Chronicle,” “I, Robot,” and the upcoming “Game Night.” On the television side, they produce the NBC series “The Blacklist” and “Timeless” as well as the upcoming ABC comedy “Alex Inc.” 3Pas Studios most recent film, the Derbez-led “How to Be a Latin Lover,” broke box office records in the U.S. and Mexico last year. Their next film, a remake of “Overboard,” stars Derbez and Anna Faris and is out April 13.

Reisz is repped by Verve, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Ortiz is repped by attorney Joseph Sofio. 3Pas Studios is repped by UTA and attorney Howard Abramson. Davis Entertainment is repped by attorney Leigh Brecheen.