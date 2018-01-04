TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Debut Tops Wednesday, ‘X-Files’ Returns Down Double Digits

The season debut of the “The X-Files” revival was down significantly compared to last season’s debut while the series premiere of “9-1-1” opened well on Fox, according to Nielsen overnight data.

“9-1-1” built on its “X-Files” lead in at 9, drawing a 1.8 and 6.8 million viewers. That marks a 29 percent jump in the demo and a 30 percent jump in total viewers. “9-1-1” was also the top-rated show of the night and the higest-rated Wednesday premiere on Fox in over a year.

Airing at 8 p.m., “The X-Files” drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers. That is down approximately 77 percent in the demo and 67 percent in total viewers compared to last season’s premiere (6.2, 16.2 million). In fairness, however, last season’s premiere had the benefit of debuting behind NFL football as well as having the curiosity factor for fans who wanted to see the show’s initial return. “The X-Files” finished last season averaging a 3.2 and 9.5 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day.

On CBS, the Season 30 premiere of “The Amazing Race” (1.6, 7.3 million) was up over 70 percent in both measures compared to last season’s opener. It was also the show’s best premiere since September 2013. “SEAL Team” (0.9, 5.9 million) returned down in both measures. “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.4 million) was even.

