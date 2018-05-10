‘World of Dance’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at NBC

NBC has given out an early Season 3 renewal to the competition series “World of Dance.”

The series features Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO as judges, with Jenna Dewan serving as host and mentor. Lopez also executive produces. Season 2 of the show is set to launch on May 29 immediately following the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”

“‘World of Dance’ is a high-energy competition with immeasurable heart, compelling storytelling and unmatched talent,” said Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “With our exceptional judging panel leading the charge and competitors who are the best in what they do, we’re thrilled to once again bring viewers the Olympics of dance.”

The first season of “World of Dance” averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers in Live+7, making it the number one new summer show in 18-49 and total viewers and the number two summer show overall on broadcast television in both categories behind only “America’s Got Talent.”

In partnership with the global dance brand World of Dance, the series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete against one another. Solo dancers compete against duos and crews in a range of dance styles, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping, and more.

Along with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez and Matthew Everitt. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.