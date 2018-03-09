‘Workaholics’ Star Blake Anderson Joins NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Like Family’

Blake Anderson has landed a series regular role in the NBC comedy pilot “Like Family.”

The multi-camera comedy centers on Aubrey (Kether Donohue) and Artie (Brandon Mychal Smith), who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care. But they are now discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

Anderson will play Mason, described as a completely self-assured millennial with nothing backing it up other than a lifetime of his parents telling him he’s great. In addition to Donohue and Smith, Anderson will star alongside Rebecca Mader.

Anderson is best known as one of the co-creators, writers, producers, and stars of the Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which wrapped up after seven seasons in 2017. He and his “Workaholics” co-stars Holm and Adam Devine will star in and executive the upcoming Netflix action-comedy film “Game Over, Man,” which is set to premiere on March 23. He is also co-producing the Netflix comedy “Eggplant Emoji” with Holm and Devine and lends his voice to the Netflix animated series “Voltron Legendary Defender.”

Should the project go to series, Anderson would be the second “Workaholics” alum to join the NBC family. Holm is set to star in the midseason NBC comedy “Champions,” which will premiere tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Suzanne Martin will write and executive produce “Like Family” with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner also executive producing via their Hazy Mills banner. Universal Television will produce along with Hazy Mills, which is under an overall deal at the studio.