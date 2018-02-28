WonderCon 2018 TV Schedule: Is Your Favorite Show Heading to Anaheim?

WonderCon will take over Anaheim from March 23-25, bringing first looks and panels from some of TV’s biggest superhero shows. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety is compiling a list of screenings and Q&As for sci-fi convention, so check back as more networks announce their schedules.

Friday, March 23:

Unikitty! (2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Room North 200B, Cartoon Network) A panel of producers and members of the voice cast will join WonderCon for a behind-the-scenes look at the animated series, which centers on a fan-favorite character from “The Lego Movie,” with a special video presentation and a Q&A.

Teen Titans Go! (3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Room North 200B, Cartoon Network) The Teen Titans return to WonderCon this year for a screening and Q&A with producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath and voice actor Greg Cipes.

The 100 (6-7 p.m., Room North 200A, The CW) Ahead of the show’s season five premiere, “The 100” stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles and producer Jason Rothenberg will offer a sneak peak into the new season. The Q&A and video presentation will help to answer questions about what fans can expect as the series picks up more than six years after Praimfaya has ravaged the planet and killed most of the human race.

Saturday, March 24:

Constantine (10 – 11 a.m., Room North 200A, CW Seed) A WonderCon exclusive, “Constantine’s” screening will be the world premiere of the animated series, which follows popular comic book character John Constantine, an experienced demon hunter. Series star Matt Ryan, writer J.M. DeMatteis and Blue Ribbon Content & Warner Bros. Animation’s Peter Girardi will hold a Q&A session after the screening as the series starts streaming on CW Seed that same day.

Krypton (2-3 p.m., Room North 200A, SYFY) After the show premieres on March 21, stars Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell and Shaun Sipos will join in a Q&A with showrunner Cameron Welsh and DC Entertainment’s Dan Evans. The new series follows the story of Superman’s ancestors, set two generations before the destruction of his home planet.

Siren (Freeform) The new mermaid drama will bring its cast and executive producers to WonderCon to premiere exclusive footage and discuss the making of the show. Series regulars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, Sibongile Mlambo and Rena Owen will be in attendance, along with executive producers Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald, ahead of the show’s March 29 premiere.

Sunday, March 25

Lucifer (10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Arena, Fox) The show’s WonderCon visit will include a screening of a new episode of the drama, along with a video message from stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Tom Welling and Aimee Garcia.

Black Lightning (12:45 – 1:15 p.m., Arena, The CW) After hanging up his suit and giving up his secret identity, Jefferson Pierce is pulled out of retirement to fight a local gang as Black Lightning. At WonderCon, the show will screen new episode “Sins of the Father,” followed by a Q&A session with the series producers and writers.