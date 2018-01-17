‘Wolf Hall’ Writer-Producer Team Reunite for Cyber Warfare Drama Series

Peter Kosminky and Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment are working on “The Undeclared War,” a new drama for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 set against the backdrop of cyber warfare between nation states.

Kosminsky is one of the top TV scribes and directors in the U.K. He directed the TV adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s “Wolf Hall,” which starred Damian Lewis, Mark Rylance, and Claire Foy. Playground produced the period drama, which was a hit for the BBC in the U.K. and Masterpiece in the U.S.

The writer and production company are now teaming again for “The Undeclared War,” which will focus on an undeclared cyber confrontation in a present day Cold War.

Kosminsky, who tackled contemporary themes in his last project, ISIS drama “The State,” for Channel 4 and National Geographic, will pen the first 3 and final episode of the 10-part series. The 6-time BAFTA winner is known for his exhaustive research methods.

Beth Willis is overseeing the project for Channel 4. Kosminsky, and Playground’s Callender and Sophie Gardiner will executive produce the show, which is designed as a returning series.