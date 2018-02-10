You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Sees Solid Linear Audience for PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Cynthia Littleton

United states of America at opening ceremony at Pyeongchang winter olympics at Pyeongchang olympic stadium, Pyeongchang, South KoreaPyeongchang Winter Olympics Day 1, Pyeongchang, USA - 09 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Ulrik Pedersen/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

NBC’s linear coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea delivered a solid crowd on Friday night.

According to Nielsen’s overnight numbers, the primetime telecast of the Parade of Nations ceremony grabbed a 16.9 household rating and 29 share. That’s off 8.6% from the 2014 opening ceremony from Sochi, Russia, which averaged an 18.5/30 in the overnights in February 2014.

The preliminary overnight ratings do not include viewership from live streaming, which is sure to boost the overall audience. NBCUniversal has once again invested huge resources in making the Olympics available to viewers via live streaming in a nod to the fact that many viewers now prefer on-demand platforms. Streaming numbers for the Opening Ceremony were not immediately available.

NBC noted that the PyeongChang ceremony’s linear ratings narrowly topped viewership of the opening of the summer games in Rio, Brazil in 2014 (16.5/30). On Friday, as usual with Olympics coverage, NBC easily beat the combined ratings of its Big Four competition. And the overnight number marked the highest ratings in primetime for any network on a Friday since the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Viewership peaked from 9 p.m.-9:15 p.m. ET when Team USA entered the stadium.

The top local markets for Friday’s primetime coverage:

  • Salt Lake City (29.6/55)
  • Denver (27.4/51)
  • San Diego (25.1/49)
  • Seattle (24.0/46)
  • Sacramento (23.4/45)
  • Portland (23.0/44)
  • San Francisco (21.1/46)
  • Los Angeles (20.9/41)
  • West Palm Beach (20.0/31)
  • Buffalo (19.8/31)

