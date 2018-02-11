You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Winter Olympics Day 2 Primetime Ratings Match 2014 Turnout

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert of the Olympic Athletes of Russia perform in the team event pair skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South KoreaPyeongchang Olympics Figure Skating Team Event, Gangneung, South Korea - 11 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Julie Jacobson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC.

Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The preliminary overnights do not encompass viewership via streaming. NBC has invested significant resources in making the games available via live and VOD streaming platforms particularly because the time

Saturday’s primetime tape delay telecast peaked around 10 pm with a 16 rating/27 share for the women’s short program figure skating event.

More detailed viewership data will be released later today. Friday’s coverage of the opening ceremony grabbed 28.3 million viewers, including an average of about 449,000 viewers via the NBCOlympics.com and NBC app streaming platforms.

(pictured: Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert)

More TV

  • Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert of

    Winter Olympics Day 2 Primetime Ratings Match 2014 Turnout

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

  • 'Call Me Your Name,' 'The Handmaid's

    'Call Me by Your Name,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' Win USC Libraries Scripter Awards

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

  • Kristen Bell Red Carpet Fashion

    Fashion Flashback: Kristen Bell Muses on Top Looks

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

  • United states of America at opening

    PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Draws 28.3 Million Viewers

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

  • pyeong chang Olympics Opening Ceremony

    The Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympic Games Finds Poetry Amid the Politics

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

  • Reg E. Cathey arrives at night

    Reg E. Cathey, 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire' Actor, Dies at 59

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

  • Shonda RhimesTelevision Academy Hall of Fame

    TV News Roundup: Shondaland, Microsoft Announce New Online Partnership

    Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC. Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad