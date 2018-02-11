Winter Olympics Day 2 Primetime Ratings Match 2014 Turnout

Figure skating drove linear viewership of the Winter Olympics coverage that aired Saturday in primetime on NBC.

Saturday’s primetime coverage from Pyeongchang, South Korea brought in a 15.2 household rating/27 share in Nielsen’s 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. Tv households. That was even with the turnout for the second night of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The preliminary overnights do not encompass viewership via streaming. NBC has invested significant resources in making the games available via live and VOD streaming platforms particularly because the time

Saturday’s primetime tape delay telecast peaked around 10 pm with a 16 rating/27 share for the women’s short program figure skating event.

More detailed viewership data will be released later today. Friday’s coverage of the opening ceremony grabbed 28.3 million viewers, including an average of about 449,000 viewers via the NBCOlympics.com and NBC app streaming platforms.

(pictured: Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert)