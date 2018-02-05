Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 5, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres’ new game show will conclude its first season on Tuesday. She serves as host and executive producer of the hourlong show, which includes supersized versions of the most popular games from her award-winning daytime talk show. Contestants must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown for a chance to win cash prizes.

“Queer Eye,” Netflix, Wednesday (CRITICS’ PICK)

The 00’s reality series returns, refurbished, to Netflix this week — with a new Fab Five, a truncated title, and a very different mission. The show isn’t just for straight guys anymore — and has expanded beyond the boundaries of New York City to enter the lives of rural Georgians. The reality show was, in its decade, a signal of how mainstream gay visibility had become; now, its mission is broaden the understanding of what it means to be queer, male, and/or in need of a makeover. In the midst of the reality television format of transformation is a slowly changing cultural landscape. If only for witnessing how markedly changed the conversation is between now and then, the new “Queer Eye” is going to be worth watching.

2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.

The 2018 Winter Olympics kick off from Pyeongchang, South Korea. The opening ceremony will officially begin at 6 a.m. ET (8 p.m. Pyeongchang time). For those in the United States wishing to watch the ceremony live, you can do so on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC will then rebroadcast the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.

“Star Trek: Discovery,” CBS All Access, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

The first season of the new “Star Trek” series concludes on Sunday. This season has seen Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery engaging in a brutal war with the Klingon Empire. In the second half of the season, the crew was unexpectedly transported to the Mirror Universe. Upon their return, they discovered that they had arrived 9 months in the future from when they left and that the war was already over with the Klingons winning.