You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

William Gibson’s ‘The Peripheral’ Adaptation in the Works at Amazon From Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
William Gibson novel The Peripheral
CREDIT: Courtesy of Berkley

Amazon continues to search for its epic genre hit series.

The digital service is in script development on an adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction novel “The Peripheral.” The project is being produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, and is being eyed for a straight-to-series order.

Scott B. Smith will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, with “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy also exec producing. Vincenzo Natali is set to direct and exec produce. Additional executive producers are Steven Hoban and Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham.

Based on the novel by Gibson, “The Peripheral” follows Flynne Fisher, a woman in a near future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society. Flynne discovers a hidden connection to a very different reality — and the dark future of her own.

The project marks another big swing at the science fiction and fantasy genres favored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who last year issued a directive to the company’s entertainment division to focus less on niche programming and more on projects that could develop into the digital giant’s own “Game of Thrones.” In November, Amazon finalized a deal with Warner Bros. division New Line Cinema and the estate of author J.R.R. Tolkien for a series adaptation of the fantasy author’s “The Lord of the Rings.”

More TV

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "112 (Top 24

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Stays Low on Monday

    Amazon continues to search for its epic genre hit series. The digital service is in script development on an adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction novel “The Peripheral.” The project is being produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, and is being eyed for a straight-to-series order. Scott B. […]

  • Hastings, Turner Laing, Richard, Pelisson Set

    International Newswire: Hastings, Turner Laing, Richard, Pelisson Set for Series Mania

    Amazon continues to search for its epic genre hit series. The digital service is in script development on an adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction novel “The Peripheral.” The project is being produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, and is being eyed for a straight-to-series order. Scott B. […]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    'Walking Dead' Season 8 Finale Ratings Lowest Since Season 1

    Amazon continues to search for its epic genre hit series. The digital service is in script development on an adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction novel “The Peripheral.” The project is being produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, and is being eyed for a straight-to-series order. Scott B. […]

  • Harry Anderson

    'Night Court' Alumni and More Remember Harry Anderson: 'One of a Kind'

    Amazon continues to search for its epic genre hit series. The digital service is in script development on an adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction novel “The Peripheral.” The project is being produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, and is being eyed for a straight-to-series order. Scott B. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad