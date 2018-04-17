William Gibson’s ‘The Peripheral’ Adaptation in the Works at Amazon From Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy

Amazon continues to search for its epic genre hit series.

The digital service is in script development on an adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction novel “The Peripheral.” The project is being produced by Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, and is being eyed for a straight-to-series order.

Scott B. Smith will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, with “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy also exec producing. Vincenzo Natali is set to direct and exec produce. Additional executive producers are Steven Hoban and Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham.

Based on the novel by Gibson, “The Peripheral” follows Flynne Fisher, a woman in a near future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society. Flynne discovers a hidden connection to a very different reality — and the dark future of her own.

The project marks another big swing at the science fiction and fantasy genres favored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who last year issued a directive to the company’s entertainment division to focus less on niche programming and more on projects that could develop into the digital giant’s own “Game of Thrones.” In November, Amazon finalized a deal with Warner Bros. division New Line Cinema and the estate of author J.R.R. Tolkien for a series adaptation of the fantasy author’s “The Lord of the Rings.”