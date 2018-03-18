NBC Renews ‘Will & Grace’ for Season 3, Adds to Season 2 Episode Order

NBC has given a third season order to the “Will & Grace” revival that has performed well for the network this season.

“Will & Grace” has been renewed for an 18-episode third season. The show was already renewed for season two, which is expected to begin production in the spring. NBC has upped the season two order to 18 episodes, up from 13. The series hails from Universal Television.

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of ‘Will & Grace’ and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”