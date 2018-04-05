Netflix Orders Comedy ‘Dead to Me’ From Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay

Netflix has given a series order to a dark comedy from writer Liz Feldman and executive producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Titled “Dead to Me,” it is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret. Netflix has given the show a 10-episode first season order.

Feldman will executive produce alongside Ferrell and McKay, who will produce via their Gloria Sanchez Productions banner, the female-centric counterpart to the pair’s Gary Sanchez Productions. Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios, where Feldman, Ferrell and McKay are set up under overall deals, will produce in association with Gloria Sanchez.

Feldman most recently worked on the CBS comedies “The Great Indoors” and “2 Broke Girls.” She also created the NBC comedy series “One Big Happy.” Her other credits include writing for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Blue Collar TV,” and multiple Academy Awards telecasts.

For Ferrell and McKay, this marks the latest in a string of comedy TV projects they have set up across broadcast, cable, and streaming. The duo currently executive produces shows like “Drunk History” for Comedy Central, which has been renewed for a sixth season, and the freshman series “LA to Vegas” for Fox. They also executive produce the CBS All Access series “No Activity,” which was renewed for a second season in February. The single-camera comedy “I’m Sorry,” ordered to series at truTV, also hails from Gloria Sanchez.

Feldman is repped by CAA and Rise Management.