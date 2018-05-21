Will Arnett Joins Julia Stiles’ Sky Series ‘Riviera’

Will Arnett is headed for the Cote D’Azur, joining the second season of Sky drama “Riviera.” The new run of the glossy drama has just started shooting and the “Arrested Development” star will feature alongside other new cast members Juliet Stevenson (“Truly, Madly, Deeply”), Poppy Delevingne (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Jack Fox (“Kids In Love”), and Grégory Fitoussi (“World War Z”).

Julia Stiles returns in the lead role, Georgina Clios. Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Dimitri Leonidas also all come back for the drama’s sophomore season. The show follows Georgina, a U.S. art curator who becomes embroiled in a world of mystery and crime after the death of her billionaire husband.

This new series picks up where the first left off. Arnett plays Georgina’s mysterious and charming uncle, someone who sees through her armor. A new family of English aristocrats is introduced and Stevenson plays Lady Cassandra Eltham. She is joined on the Riviera by her children, the stylish Daphne (Delevingne) and the brooding Nico (Fox).

“Riviera” was a hit for Sky, becoming the pay-TV giant’s most successful original series. It is a Sky original production in association with Altice Studios, and produced by Archery Pictures, Primo Productions and Sky. In the U.S. the show plays on the Ovation cable network.

“It’s thrilling to return to the Riviera and to welcome such incredible new talent to the show,” Stiles said. “Georgina’s past catches up to her in season two and the drama only intensifies. Will is perfectly cast in that role and I am excited to explore how far Georgina will go to protect her new life.”

Sky’s head of drama, Anne Mensah added: “’Riviera’ is the ultimate in escapism, a cinematic journey into the extraordinary world of the rich and powerful seen through the eyes of our anti-heroine, Georgina.”