TV Ratings: ‘Will and Grace’ Hits Season Low

“Will and Grace” sank to a new low in both key measures on Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m. on NBC, “Will and Grace” drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers. That is a drop of approximately 21 percent in the demo and 15 percent in total viewers compared to last week. This was also the second week in a row that the show has seen a significant drop in both measures, having returned from its winter break last week down over 20 percent in the demo and 30 percent in total viewers compared to the last original episode in December.

Earlier on NBC, “Superstore” (1.1, 3.9 million) and “The Good Place” (1.0, 3.1 million) were even. Later, “Great News” (0.6, 2.4 million) was even while “Chicago Fire” (0.9, 5.2 million) was down in both measures.

On CBS, “Big Bang Theory” (3.0, 15.7 million) was even and topped the night. “Young Sheldon” (2.5, 14 million), “Mom” (1.6, 9.5 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.2, 7.1 million), and “SWAT” (1.1, 6.3 million) were all even.

On Fox, the first new episode of “The Four” (0.9, 3.1 million) was down in both measures from last week’s premiere. The second episode (1.1, 3.5 million) built on its lead-in from the first.

On ABC, the special “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story) drew a 1.5 and 6.6 million viewers.

For The CW, the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards drew a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

CBS handily won the night with a 1.7 and 9.8 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 5.6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 1.0 but fourth in total viewers with 3.3 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.9 but third in viewers with 4 million.