‘Wife Swap’ Revival Gets Greenlight at CMT

A revival of “Wife Swap” has been ordered to series at CMT.

The one-hour, 10-episode series will spotlight two families from different geographical and social backgrounds that swap spouses. It will showcase hot-button issues like politics, classism, gender and race with the end goal of everyone finding common ground.

During each switch, the new spouses must at first adhere to exactly the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced, only to later establish their own rules. At the end, the two couples meet for the first time, where they discuss what they learned from the swap and what changes and new rules will remain once they return home.

The original “Wife Swap” ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010. That network also aired the spinoff “Celebrity Wife Swap” from 2012 to 2015. “Wife Swap” is produced by Banijay Studios North America with David Goldberg and Caroline Baumgard serving as executive producers. Banijay Studios North America launched in April 2014. Goldberg, the Banijay Group president, serves as CEO. Baumgard is chief creative officer.