What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2018

As March nears, Netflix will say goodbye to a mix of beloved franchises, tentpoles, and Hollywood classics.

The streaming giant will begin the month by removing the “Jaws” series, as well as newer flicks like “First Response.”

Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed “Memento” will leave before the month comes to a close, along with Disney hits like “The Santa Clause” trilogy and “Zootopia.”

TV shows on the chopping block include the short-lived A&E crime drama “Breakout Kings,” as well as the first seven seasons of “Archer” and the first two seasons of “The Carmichael Show.”

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

March 1

A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby’s Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx

March 4

Chloe
Safe Haven

March 6

The Finest Hours

March 8

Victoria

March 11

Believe
Glitch

March 12

Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

March 13

Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2

March 14

Archer: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 3/19
V/H/S: Viral

March 20

Zootopia

March 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

March 24

Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 29

The Gates: Season 1

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1

March 31

Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1

