What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2018

Netflix will cycle out multiple series throughout February, including “Family Guy,” the first season of Shonda Rhimes’s “The Catch,” and Seasons 1 through 7 of “Burn Notice.”
Hannibal Buress’s comedy specials “Animal Furnace” and “Live from Chicago, as well as Aziz Ansari’s “Dangerously Delicious” will also exit the streaming platform.
Since the holiday season is officially over, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will no longer be available to stream. Other films leaving Netflix include “The Benchwarmers,” “The Fury,” “Perfect Stranger,” and “Jane Got a Gun.”
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:
Leaving Feb. 1
The Benchwarmers
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
The Longest Day
Magic City: Season 1-2
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Leaving Feb. 2
A Ballerina’s Tale
Leaving Feb. 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving Feb. 4
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving Feb. 10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving Feb. 11
A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving Feb. 12
Honeymoon
Leaving Feb. 14
Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving Feb. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
A Christmas Kiss II
Leaving Feb. 16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Leaving Feb. 17
Freakonomics
Leaving Feb. 19
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving Feb. 20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving Feb. 21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving Feb. 24
Jane Got a Gun
Leaving Feb. 28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
The Catch: Season 1
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1