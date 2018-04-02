What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Heroes and criminals alike will depart Netflix in April. Some of the first titles on the streaming service’s chopping block for the month include four Batman films and Frank Darabont’s Oscar-nominated jailhouse drama “The Shawshank Redemption,” featuring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins.

The streaming giant will also let go of TV series like “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Happy Tree Friends,” with more movie tentpoles like “Kung Fu Panda 3” rounding out the month’s departures.

View the full list of titles leaving Netflix below.

April 1

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Never Let Me Go

The Pursuit of Happyness

Set Up

The Shawshank Redemption

Small Soldiers

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

April 3

Starry Eyes

April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

April 12

The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

April 16

Son of God

April 17

Z Storm

April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21

The Prestige

April 22

Exit Through the Gift Shop

April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27

Begin Again