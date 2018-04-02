What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Batman 1989
CREDIT: Warner Bros/DC Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Heroes and criminals alike will depart Netflix in April. Some of the first titles on the streaming service’s chopping block for the month include four Batman films and Frank Darabont’s Oscar-nominated jailhouse drama “The Shawshank Redemption,” featuring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins.

The streaming giant will also let go of TV series like “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Happy Tree Friends,” with more movie tentpoles like “Kung Fu Panda 3” rounding out the month’s departures.

View the full list of titles leaving Netflix below.

April 1
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Never Let Me Go
The Pursuit of Happyness
Set Up
The Shawshank Redemption
Small Soldiers
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West

April 3
Starry Eyes

April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale

April 12
The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year

April 16
Son of God

April 17
Z Storm

April 20
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21
The Prestige

April 22
Exit Through the Gift Shop

April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27
Begin Again

