What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2018

With awards season coming to a close, it’s time to take a step back from the biggest movies of the year to catch up on classic films and new shows.
Netflix will kick off March by adding some laughs, adding “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Wet Hot American Summer,” along with “Up in the Air” and “Cruel Intentions.” Later in the month, the streaming service will roll out new seasons for some of its original shows, including Season 2 of “Jessica Jones” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Check out the full list below:
March 1st
300
21 Thunder: Season 1
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2-10
Aftershock
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1
B: The Beginning: Season 1
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1
Borderline: Season 1
Collateral
Expedition China
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1
Flint Town: Season 1
For the Love of Benji
F*&% the Prom
Ladies First
Les Affames
Love: Season 3
Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzal
Nailed It: Season 1
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
Septiembre, Un Llanto En Silencio
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale
The Outsider
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1
Trolls: The Beat Goes On: Season 2
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5
March 11-20
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
Benji
Children of the Whales: Season 1
Edha: Season 1
In Search of Fellini
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
On My Block: Season 1
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Tabula Rasa: Season 1
Take Your Pills
Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Part 1
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Standups: Season 2
Troy: The Odyssey
Wild Wild Country: Season 1
March 21-30
50 First Dates
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2
Alexa & Katie: Season 1
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2
First Match
Game Over, Man!
Happy Anniversary
Layla M.
Let Me In
Little Women
Men on a Mission: 2018
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
Rapture: Season 1
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1
Red Trees
Requiem: Season 1
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1
The Art of War
The Mechanism: Season 1
The Titan
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1