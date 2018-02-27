What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2018

With awards season coming to a close, it’s time to take a step back from the biggest movies of the year to catch up on classic films and new shows.

Netflix will kick off March by adding some laughs, adding “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Wet Hot American Summer,” along with “Up in the Air” and “Cruel Intentions.” Later in the month, the streaming service will roll out new seasons for some of its original shows, including Season 2 of “Jessica Jones” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Check out the full list below:

March 1st

300

21 Thunder: Season 1

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2-10

Aftershock

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

B: The Beginning: Season 1

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1

Borderline: Season 1

Collateral

Expedition China

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1

Flint Town: Season 1

For the Love of Benji

F*&% the Prom

Ladies First

Les Affames

Love: Season 3

Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzal

Nailed It: Season 1

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Septiembre, Un Llanto En Silencio

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

The Outsider

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

Trolls: The Beat Goes On: Season 2

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

March 11-20

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

Benji

Children of the Whales: Season 1

Edha: Season 1

In Search of Fellini

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

On My Block: Season 1

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Tabula Rasa: Season 1

Take Your Pills

Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Part 1

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Standups: Season 2

Troy: The Odyssey

Wild Wild Country: Season 1

March 21-30

50 First Dates

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

First Match

Game Over, Man!

Happy Anniversary

Layla M.

Let Me In

Little Women

Men on a Mission: 2018

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Rapture: Season 1

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

Red Trees

Requiem: Season 1

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

The Art of War

The Mechanism: Season 1

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1