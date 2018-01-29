What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2018

“Ocean’s 8” will be coming to theaters in June, but in the meantime, Netflix is letting viewers catch up on the original series, adding “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Twelve,” and “Thirteen” to the streaming service in February. Also coming to the Netflix this month is the “American Pie” series, “Ella Enchanted,” “The Hurt Locker,” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.”

On the TV side, new shows “Altered Carbon,” “Seven Seconds,” “Everything Sucks!,” and “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” will be streaming, along with new comedy specials from Fred Armisen and Marlon Wayans.

Check out the full list below:

Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

Forgotten

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Feb. 2 to Feb. 10



6 Days

Altered Carbon: Season 1

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Imposters: Season 1

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

On Body and Soul

Queer Eye: Season 1

Seeing Allred

The Emoji Movie

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

Valor: Season 1

When We First Met

Feb. 11 to Feb. 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

Blood Money

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Dismissed

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

First Team: Juventus: Season 1

FullMetal Alchemist

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

Evan Almighty

Irreplaceable You

Love Per Square Foot

Re:Mind: Season 1

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Feb. 21 to Feb. 28



Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Derren Brown: The Push

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

Jeepers Creepers 3

Lincoln

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Marseille: Season 2

Mute

People You May Know

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

The Bachelors

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

Winnie