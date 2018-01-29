What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2018

Ocean's Eleven
CREDIT: Bob Marshak/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX Shutterstock

“Ocean’s 8” will be coming to theaters in June, but in the meantime, Netflix is letting viewers catch up on the original series, adding “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Twelve,” and “Thirteen” to the streaming service in February. Also coming to the Netflix this month is the “American Pie” series, “Ella Enchanted,” “The Hurt Locker,” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.”

On the TV side, new shows “Altered Carbon,” “Seven Seconds,” “Everything Sucks!,” and “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” will be streaming, along with new comedy specials from Fred Armisen and Marlon Wayans.

Check out the full list below:

Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
Forgotten
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4

Feb. 2 to Feb. 10

6 Days
Altered Carbon: Season 1
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
Imposters: Season 1
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
On Body and Soul
Queer Eye: Season 1
Seeing Allred
The Emoji Movie
The Ritual
The Trader (Sovdagari)
Valor: Season 1
When We First Met

Feb. 11 to Feb. 20

Bates Motel: Season 5
Blood Money
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Dismissed
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
Everything Sucks!: Season 1
First Team: Juventus: Season 1
FullMetal Alchemist
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
Evan Almighty
Irreplaceable You
Love Per Square Foot
Re:Mind: Season 1
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Feb. 21 to Feb. 28

Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Derren Brown: The Push
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
Jeepers Creepers 3
Lincoln
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Marseille: Season 2
Mute
People You May Know
Seven Seconds: Season 1
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
The Bachelors
Ugly Delicious: Season 1
Winnie

