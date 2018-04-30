What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2018

Netflix is celebrating the start of summer with some big additions, adding one of 2017’s most popular films in May.

“Coco,” fresh off an Oscar win for best animated film, will be coming May 29, in addition to other fan-favorites “Shrek,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” and “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.” Ahead of the July 20 release of “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!,” the original film, starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, is also joining Netflix on May 16.

On the comedy side, John Mulaney’s new special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” hits the streaming service May 1, along with projects from Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ali Wong, Michelle Wolf, Tig Notaro, and David Letterman coming later in the month.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix below:

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Season 1)

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy (Season 1)

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon (Season 1)

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 2)

May 2

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted! (Season 1)

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Jailbreak

Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain (Season 1)

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday, Season 1 finale on May 13)

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Season 4)

Grand Designs (Seasons 13–14)

Only God Forgives

The Game 365 (Seasons 15–16)

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget (Season 4)

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal (Season 7)

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero (Season 4)

May 22

Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)

Shooter (Season 2)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda (Season 2)

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4)

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

