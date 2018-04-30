What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2018

Netflix is celebrating the start of summer with some big additions, adding one of 2017’s most popular films in May.
“Coco,” fresh off an Oscar win for best animated film, will be coming May 29, in addition to other fan-favorites “Shrek,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” and “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.” Ahead of the July 20 release of “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!,” the original film, starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, is also joining Netflix on May 16.
On the comedy side, John Mulaney’s new special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” hits the streaming service May 1, along with projects from Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ali Wong, Michelle Wolf, Tig Notaro, and David Letterman coming later in the month.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix below:
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Season 1)
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy (Season 1)
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon (Season 1)
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 2)
May 2
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted! (Season 1)
Dear White People: Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Jailbreak
Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
No Estoy Loca
The Rain (Season 1)
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday, Season 1 finale on May 13)
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)
Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Season 4)
Grand Designs (Seasons 13–14)
Only God Forgives
The Game 365 (Seasons 15–16)
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
Inspector Gadget (Season 4)
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Scandal (Season 7)
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero (Season 4)
May 22
Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)
Shooter (Season 2)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
May 23
Explained
May 24
Fauda (Season 2)
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)
Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4)
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
