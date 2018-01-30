What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in February 2018

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon will bring content for fans of the holiday and those who have had enough of love.
Uma Thurman’s action-packed thrillers “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” can be added to Netflix queues starting in February. Other films coming to the streaming service are “Men in Black,” “Meet the Fockers,” and “Ella Enchanted.” Bravo’s “Imposters” and Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot will also be added.
A few classic movies are joining Hulu in next month, including Harrison Ford’s “Sabrina” and “Mystic Pizza,” starring Julia Roberts. For the kids, “Agent Cody Banks,” and “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds” will be added. Fans of “One Tree Hill” can watch all nine seasons of the teen series.
Amazon Prime will roll out new seasons for some of its original series in February, with the “The Tick: Season 1B” and the fourth season of “Mozart in the Jungle” being available to stream.
NETFLIX
Feb. 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
Forgotten
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Feb. 2 to Feb. 10
6 Days
Altered Carbon: Season 1
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
Imposters: Season 1
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
On Body and Soul
Queer Eye: Season 1
Seeing Allred
The Emoji Movie
The Ritual
The Trader (Sovdagari)
Valor: Season 1
When We First Met
Feb. 11 to Feb. 20
Bates Motel: Season 5
Blood Money
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Dismissed
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
Everything Sucks!: Season 1
First Team: Juventus: Season 1
FullMetal Alchemist
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
Evan Almighty
Irreplaceable You
Love Per Square Foot
Re:Mind: Season 1
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Feb. 21 to Feb. 28
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Derren Brown: The Push
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
Jeepers Creepers 3
Lincoln
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Marseille: Season 2
Mute
People You May Know
Seven Seconds: Season 1
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
The Bachelors
Ugly Delicious: Season 1
Winnie
HULU
Feb. 1
Cougar Town: Complete Series
Dirt: Complete Series
Everwood: Complete Series
Face Off: Complete Seasons 1-10
Nightcap: Complete Season 2
One Tree Hill: Complete Series
Real Humans: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
A Date for Mad Mary
A Fish Called Wanda
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Akeelah and the Bee
Amelie
American Idiots
The Animal
An Officer and a Gentleman
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
The Benchwarmers
Black Spurs
Blazing Saddles
Casi Divas
Charm School
Confessions of A Dangerous Mind
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Daybreakers
Gang Related
The Good the Bad and the Ugly
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds
Harsh Times
The Haunting
He Said, She Said
Hoodlum
The Hurt Locker
Intersection
Keeping Up with the Steins
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Lulu on the Bridge
Manhattan
Manhunter
Mermaids
Michael
Mystic Pizza
Nine Queens
Perfect Stranger
Red Dawn
Redline
Rollerball
Frailty
Running Scared
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Sabrina
Sin City
Slow Burn
The Spirit
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
Swimming with Sharks
Terms of Endearment
The Thaw
The Warriors
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
Feb. 2
A.P. Bio: Season 1 Premiere
Feb. 4
Broad City: Complete Season 4
My Dead Boyfriend
Feb. 5
Archer: Dreamland: Complete Season 8
Beach Rats
The Challenge
Weiner
Feb. 6
Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story
Danica
The 60 Yard Line
Feb. 7
A Taxi Driver
Feb. 8
Gary Unmarried: Complete Seasons 1-2
Perception: Complete Seasons 1-3
The PJ’s: Complete Seasons 1-3
Feb. 9
Brockmire: Complete Season 1
Feb. 11
Lucky
Run the Tide
Feb. 12
Along for the Ride
Honeymoon
It Happened in LA
The Two Faces of January
Tom of Finland
Feb. 13
Christmas in the Heartland
Drinksgiving
Feb. 14
National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
Star Trek
Feb. 15
Parenthood: Complete Series
28 Hotel Rooms
An Ideal Husband
Birthday Girl
Fresh
Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot
Monogamy
Next
Rebirth
The Exploding Girl
Feb. 16
Cardinal: Complete Season 2
Feb. 17
The Long Road Home: Complete Season 1
Feb. 18
Pocket Listing
Thanks for Sharing
Feb. 19
White Bird in a Blizzard
Feb. 20
Above Ground Level: Dubfire
Feb. 21
Once Upon A Time
The Villainess
Feb. 23
Detroit
Feb. 26
Love is Thicker than Water
Feb. 27
Good Girls: Season 1 Premiere
The Voice: Season 14 Premiere
Alien Psychosis
Feb. 28
The Looming Tower: Season 1 Premiere
AMAZON PRIME
Feb. 1
American Idiots
Black Spurs
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Daybreakers
A Fish Called Wanda
Gang Related
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Harsh Times
The Haunting
He Said, She Said
Hoodlum
Intersection
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Lulu on the Bridge
Manhattan
Manhunter
Mermaids
Mystic Pizza
An Officer and a Gentleman
Red Dawn
Rollerball
Running Scared
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Sabrina
Slow Burn
Swimming with Sharks
Terms of Endearment
The Thaw
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
The Warriors
Feb. 2
Absentia: Season 1
Feb. 4
My Dead Boyfriend
Feb. 6
Danica
Feb. 7
The Expanse: Season 2
Feb.8
Mother’s Day
Feb. 9
Grand Prix Driver: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Original)
Feb. 10
Breathe
No Stone Unturned
Feb. 11
Good Time
Run the Tide
Feb. 13
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special
Feb. 14
National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
Star Trek
Feb. 16
Human Flow
Logan Lucky
Mozart in the Jungle: Season 4
Feb. 18
Pocket Listing
Thanks for Sharing
Feb. 23
The Tick: Season 1B
Thunderbirds are Go!: Season 4