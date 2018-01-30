What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in February 2018

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon will bring content for fans of the holiday and those who have had enough of love.

Uma Thurman’s action-packed thrillers “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” can be added to Netflix queues starting in February. Other films coming to the streaming service are “Men in Black,” “Meet the Fockers,” and “Ella Enchanted.” Bravo’s “Imposters” and Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot will also be added.

A few classic movies are joining Hulu in next month, including Harrison Ford’s “Sabrina” and “Mystic Pizza,” starring Julia Roberts. For the kids, “Agent Cody Banks,” and “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds” will be added. Fans of “One Tree Hill” can watch all nine seasons of the teen series.

Amazon Prime will roll out new seasons for some of its original series in February, with the “The Tick: Season 1B” and the fourth season of “Mozart in the Jungle” being available to stream.

NETFLIX

Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

Forgotten

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Feb. 2 to Feb. 10

6 Days

Altered Carbon: Season 1

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Imposters: Season 1

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

On Body and Soul

Queer Eye: Season 1

Seeing Allred

The Emoji Movie

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

Valor: Season 1

When We First Met

Feb. 11 to Feb. 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

Blood Money

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Dismissed

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

First Team: Juventus: Season 1

FullMetal Alchemist

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

Evan Almighty

Irreplaceable You

Love Per Square Foot

Re:Mind: Season 1

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Feb. 21 to Feb. 28

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Derren Brown: The Push

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

Jeepers Creepers 3

Lincoln

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Marseille: Season 2

Mute

People You May Know

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

The Bachelors

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

Winnie

HULU

Feb. 1

Cougar Town: Complete Series

Dirt: Complete Series

Everwood: Complete Series

Face Off: Complete Seasons 1-10

Nightcap: Complete Season 2

One Tree Hill: Complete Series

Real Humans: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

A Date for Mad Mary

A Fish Called Wanda

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Akeelah and the Bee

Amelie

American Idiots

The Animal

An Officer and a Gentleman

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

The Benchwarmers

Black Spurs

Blazing Saddles

Casi Divas

Charm School

Confessions of A Dangerous Mind

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Daybreakers

Gang Related

The Good the Bad and the Ugly

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds

Harsh Times

The Haunting

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

The Hurt Locker

Intersection

Keeping Up with the Steins

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lulu on the Bridge

Manhattan

Manhunter

Mermaids

Michael

Mystic Pizza

Nine Queens

Perfect Stranger

Red Dawn

Redline

Rollerball

Frailty

Running Scared

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Sabrina

Sin City

Slow Burn

The Spirit

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

Swimming with Sharks

Terms of Endearment

The Thaw

The Warriors

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

Feb. 2

A.P. Bio: Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 4

Broad City: Complete Season 4

My Dead Boyfriend

Feb. 5

Archer: Dreamland: Complete Season 8

Beach Rats

The Challenge

Weiner

Feb. 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story

Danica

The 60 Yard Line

Feb. 7

A Taxi Driver

Feb. 8

Gary Unmarried: Complete Seasons 1-2

Perception: Complete Seasons 1-3

The PJ’s: Complete Seasons 1-3

Feb. 9

Brockmire: Complete Season 1

Feb. 11

Lucky

Run the Tide

Feb. 12

Along for the Ride

Honeymoon

It Happened in LA

The Two Faces of January

Tom of Finland

Feb. 13

Christmas in the Heartland

Drinksgiving

Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

Star Trek

Feb. 15

Parenthood: Complete Series

28 Hotel Rooms

An Ideal Husband

Birthday Girl

Fresh

Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot

Monogamy

Next

Rebirth

The Exploding Girl

Feb. 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 2

Feb. 17

The Long Road Home: Complete Season 1

Feb. 18

Pocket Listing

Thanks for Sharing

Feb. 19

White Bird in a Blizzard

Feb. 20

Above Ground Level: Dubfire

Feb. 21

Once Upon A Time

The Villainess

Feb. 23

Detroit

Feb. 26

Love is Thicker than Water

Feb. 27

Good Girls: Season 1 Premiere

The Voice: Season 14 Premiere

Alien Psychosis

Feb. 28

The Looming Tower: Season 1 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME

Feb. 1

American Idiots

Black Spurs

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Daybreakers

A Fish Called Wanda

Gang Related

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Harsh Times

The Haunting

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

Intersection

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lulu on the Bridge

Manhattan

Manhunter

Mermaids

Mystic Pizza

An Officer and a Gentleman

Red Dawn

Rollerball

Rollerball

Running Scared

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Sabrina

Slow Burn

Swimming with Sharks

Terms of Endearment

The Thaw

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

The Warriors

Feb. 2

Absentia: Season 1

Feb. 4

My Dead Boyfriend

Feb. 6

Danica

Feb. 7

The Expanse: Season 2

Feb.8

Mother’s Day

Feb. 9

Grand Prix Driver: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Original)

Feb. 10

Breathe

No Stone Unturned

Feb. 11

Good Time

Run the Tide

Feb. 13

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special

Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

Star Trek

Feb. 16

Human Flow

Logan Lucky

Mozart in the Jungle: Season 4

Feb. 18

Pocket Listing

Thanks for Sharing

Feb. 23

The Tick: Season 1B

Thunderbirds are Go!: Season 4