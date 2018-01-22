‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Series Lands at FX With Pilot Production Commitment

The long-rumored “What We Do in the Shadows” series is moving forward at FX with a pilot production commitment, Variety has learned.

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi–the stars, writers, and directors of the 2014 film–will serve as executive producers, with Clement serving as writer and Waititi serving as director. Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce.

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen are set to star in the half-hour series. The exact details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but Waititi previously said the show would be set in the United States rather than New Zealand, per Fandango. The original film is a mockumentary about a group of vampires named Viago, Vladislav, Deacon, and Petyr living in the city of Wellington.

This is not the only “What We Do in the Shadows”-associated project in the works. Clement and Waititi are also developing a sequel film based off a group of werewolves featured in the film currently titled “We’re Wolves.” The pair is also working on a spinoff series in New Zealand called “Wellington Paranormal,” following the bumbling cops Karen and Mike who were briefly featured in the film.

Waititi is coming off a major box office success, having recently directed the Marvel film “Thor: Ragnarok,” which grossed over $850 million worldwide. Clement is currently a series regular on the FX-Marvel series “Legion,” and recently appeared in the HBO series “Divorce” and lent his voice to the hit Disney film “Moana.”

Clement is repped by UTA. Waititi is repped by CAA.