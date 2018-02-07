Doug Jones Among Four Cast in ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Pilot at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

The “What We Do in the Shadows” pilot has added four more to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Doug Jones, Beanie Feldstein, Jake McDorman, and Mark Proksch have all joined the FX half-hour comedy pilot. The details of their roles are being kept under wraps, but all four will potentially recur on the show should it get ordered to series.

Jones currently stars as Saru in the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” and plays the amphibian man in the Oscar-nominated film “The Shape of Water.” His past roles include “Hellboy” and its sequel, “Pan’s Labyrynth,” and playing The Ancient in the FX series “The Strain.” He is repped by Omnipop Talent Group.

Feldstein most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Lady Bird” and previously had a breakout role in the comedy film “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” playing Nora. She is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

McDorman also appeared in “Lady Bird” and was previously the star of the CBS series adaptation of “Limitless.” He is also known for his roles on shows like “Manhattan Love Story,” “Shameless,” and “Greek.” He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Proksch previously played Daniel “Pryce” Wormald on the acclaimed AMC series “Better Call Saul” and Dwight Schrute’s right hand man Nate on “The Office.” He has also appeared on “This Is Us,” “AP Bio,” and “Son of Zorn.” He is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

The four join previously announced stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen. Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi–the stars, writers, and directors of the 2014 film on which the project is based–will serve as executive producers, with Clement serving as writer and Waititi serving as director. Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce. The project received a pilot production commitment at FX in January.