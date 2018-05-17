When to Watch the Royal Wedding in Every Time Zone

The highly anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday will begin at noon London time, meaning that many international fans planning to watch the nuptials will have to schedule accordingly.

Royal family devotees will have plenty of ways to tune into the royal wedding come the weekend, with CBS, ABC, BBC America, TLC, HBO, Hallmark, and E! all offering live streams and commentary starting in the early hours. In the U.S., the wedding will kick off at 1 a.m. in Hawaii, 4 a.m. on the west coast and 7 a.m. on the east coast.

Check out a full list of when the royal wedding will air in each time zone below:

In Hawaii (HST): Saturday at 1 a.m.

In Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix, Vancouver (PDT): 4 a.m.

In Calgary and Denver (MDT): 5 a.m.

In Chicago, Dallas, Mexico City (CDT): 6 a.m.

In New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Lima, San Juan (EDT): 7 a.m.

In Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo: 8 a.m.

In Morocco, Western Sahara, Iceland, Greenland: 11 a.m.

In Nigeria, Lisbon, Dublin: Noon

In Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Stockholm, Cape Town and Cairo: 1 p.m.

In Jerusalem, Moscow, Athens: 2 p.m.

In Armenia, Georgia: 3 p.m.

In New Delhi, Mumbai: 4:30 p.m.

In Hong Kong, Manila, Taipei, Beijing, Perth: 7 p.m.

In Tokyo, Seoul: 8 p.m.

In Sydney, Melbourne: 9 p.m.

In Auckland: 11 p.m.