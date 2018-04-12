You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Westworld,’ ‘Sweetbitter’ to Premiere at 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Ahead of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, which kicks off April 18, the group has announced its Tribeca TV lineup with the debut of some highly anticipated new series.

Tribeca TV selections will include world premieres for Starz’s “Sweetbitter,” the Jay-Z produced “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” and YouTube Red’s “Karate Kid” follow up “Cobra Kai, starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio. “Bobby Kennedy for President,” “Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary,” “Genius: Picasso” and “The Last Defense” are also among the shows premiering during the 10-day festival held in the Manhattan neighborhood.

Season two of “Westworld” will celebrate its New York premiere at Tribeca, with stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden, along with the show’s co-creators, showrunners and directors, on hand for a panel after the screening.

The festival will open with “Love, Gilda,” a documentary about legendary comedian Gilda Radner, who blazed the path for women in comedy as one of the original cast members “Saturday Night Live.” For the second year, the festival also opened submissions to independently produced TV pilots and this year will screen four, including Zosia Mamet’s “Fabled.”  It will close on April 28 with the first episode of Liz Garbus’ “The Fourth Estate,” a four-part series debuting on Showtime.

Last year’s Tribeca TV marked the debut of Hulu smash “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The festival has served as a launching point for “The Sinner,” “The Night Of,” “The Night Manager” and “Animal Kingdom” since a TV section premiered three years ago.

