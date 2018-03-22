TV News Roundup: ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Reveals First Poster

In today’s roundup, HBO released the first poster for “Westworld” Season 2 and YouTube Red unveiled the first trailer for Doug Liman’s “Impulse”

FIRST LOOKS

WGN America is welcoming NBA All-Star player Jamaal Magloire and Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson as guest stars in the Friday, March 23 episode of “Shoot the Messenger” airing at 12/11c. Magloire plays a professional basketball player, while Robertson plays his agent. Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below.

YouTube Red released a teaser trailer for Doug Liman’s action-thriller “Impulse,” which is set to bow this summer. Watch the trailer, set to a remix of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” below.

Westworld shared new key art for the second season of the hit HBO original series, which returns Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m.

RENEWALS

Hallmark Channel announced at Crown Media Family Network’s upfront event that family reality series, “Meet the Petes” is set to return for Season 2 in 2019. Additionally, original, primetime drama series “When Calls the Heart” starring Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”) and Lori Loughlin (“Fuller House”) has been renewed for a sixth season.

DATES

CBS announced the season finale dates for several shows, including “Scorpion” on April 16, “Criminal Minds” on April 11, and “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” and “Mom” on May 10. “NCIS: New Orleans” will have a two-hour season finale on May 15, “Hawaii Five-0” will end its eighth season on May 18, and “Survivor” will air its finale on May 23 with a live reunion show to follow.

Netflix announced that new, young adult thriller “The Rain” will debut on May 4. The post-apocalyptic series will be the first Danish original for the streaming service. Watch the teaser below.

GREENLIGHTS

Young Hollywood debuted the trailer for their newest short-form digital docu-series, “Rookie On the Rise,” featuring Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell. The series will launch on April 3 and will include fifteen episodes, with three launching every Tuesday. Watch the trailer here.

DEVELOPMENT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has announced three whodunit movies coming up. The lineup includes “The Chronicle Mysteries” with Alison Sweeney, “Picture Perfect” with married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, and “Crossword Mysteries,” which reunites Lacey Chabert with Brennan Elliott.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CMT elevated Morgan Selzer to SVP of Development. She was previously Vice President of Development, a position she held since 2014. Keith Cox, President of Development for Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT said “During her tenure at CMT, she’s delivered the network’s biggest hits and has a clear, creative vision to elevate the brand to new creative heights.”

Amazon Studios inked a first-look deal with Mythos, a new company from producers Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, and Kathy Lingg. Mythos will focus on talent and content from the world of fiction, video games, comic books, and anime.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Alyssa Feller, Jonathan Giles, Michael Hartney, John Mahone, Cameron Smith, Natasha Vaynblat, and Bryan Yang were inducted into the new class of NBCUniversal’s “Late Night Writer’s Workshop,” its program dedicated to discovering and developing late night and sketch comedy writers of diverse backgrounds.