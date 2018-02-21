Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus After Graves’ Disease Diagnosis

Wendy Williams is taking a step back from her show following a recent diagnosis of Graves’ disease.

The daytime host announced on Wednesday’s “The Wendy Williams Show” that in addition to her hyperthyroidism, which she had been aware of, she also has Graves’, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. As a result, she will take three weeks off from her show to focus on her health.

“My doctor has prescribed … are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation,” Williams told the audience during the show. “What? Who are you? I was pissed.”

Last week, she canceled several shows due to flu-like symptoms, which she posted about on social media, before going to the doctor this week.

Despite the medical advice, Williams said she would “be back in two [weeks]. I’m not an heiress. Who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

She added that Graves’ disease makes her eyes twitch, which was something viewers had noted before she did. Williams previously made headlines about her health on Oct. 31, when she fainted during the Halloween taping of her show while dressed as the Statue of Liberty. At the time, she said the collapse was due to overheating.

Williams also had a message to her female viewers about taking care of themselves, saying, “What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we’re not good, they’re not good.”