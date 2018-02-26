You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Cancels M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Wayward Pines’ After Two Seasons

Variety Staff

Fox has pulled the plug on “Wayward Pines,” the drama series from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, after two seasons.

The mystery serial that aired in the summer of 2015 and 2016 hasn’t been on the air in nearly 18 months. But Fox executives last year suggested during the Television Critics Association press tour that it might return for a third installment.

Shyamalan directed the pilot and shepherded the series with original showrunner Chad Hodge about a Secret Service agent who discovers strange happenings in a small Idaho town. “Stranger Things” creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer worked on the first season of the show as co-exec producers.

Wayward Pines” hailed from 20th Century Fox TV and exec producers Donald De Line, Anna Fricke, Mark Friedman, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan.

TVLine first reported the news of “Wayward Pines’ ” cancellation.

