How to Stream the NCAA Championship

Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, in San AntonioFinal Four Kansas Villanova Basketball, San Antonio, USA - 31 Mar 2018
CREDIT: David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutters

It’s no longer March, but there’s still plenty of madness.

The NCAA championship game between No. 1 seed Villanova Wildcats and No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines airs Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS, but college basketball fans on the go can also stream the final live on their digital devices.

Viewers can either visit the March Madness Live section of the NCAA website or stream the game from the NCAA March Madness Live app. Those with Hulu accounts can also watch the game on the streaming service’s app or website.

Though TBS will air an impartial TV broadcast of the championship, Wildcat fans can also tune into the Villanova TeamCast on TNT, while Wolverine fans can watch the Michigan TeamCast on TruTV.

The championship game comes on the heels of the final four, which saw the end of underdog Loyola Chicago’s Cinderella run, as the Ramblers fell to the Wolverines 69-57 and Villanova triumphed over Kansas 95-79 on Saturday.

As Variety previously reported, this year’s tournament opened with an average of 4.98 million total viewers, raising the ratings count by 11% from last year’s, which brought in about 4.47 million. Including streaming platforms, that number reached 8.6 million viewers, setting the stage for a widely watched championship game both on TV and digital.

