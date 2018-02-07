Warner Bros. TV Promotes Jeff Tobler to Lead Publicity

Jeff Tobler has been named senior vice president of television publicity and communications at Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing. In his new role, he will lead the studio’s scripted programming publicity team.

“Jeff is an extremely creative and highly skilled communications executive with an impeccable track record of sustained excellence,” said Lisa Gregorian, president and chief marketing officer, Warner Bros. Television Group. “He has worked his way through the ranks here at the company, first at The WB and then as part of the team that launched The CW, and he has been an integral part of Warner Bros. Television publicity since 2011. We are excited by the knowledge, passion and energy that Jeff will bring to his leadership of the group as well as the continuity in maintaining WBTV publicity’s stature as the best in the business.”

Tobler will be charged with leading the scripted television publicity staff and its efforts in social media and traditional media. He will also work with creative teams for scripted series produced by the studio and network partners to develop and execute series-launch, publicity, and awards campaigns. He will work closely with publicity and communications VP Robert Pietranton on business and trade communications for scripted programming.

His promotion follows longtime Warner Bros. PR exec Tammy Golihew’s recent move to Amazon to lead series publicity.

Tobler served since 2015 as VP of publicity at the studio, where he worked on series such as “The Leftovers,” “Mom,” “Shameless,” “Disjointed,” and “2 Broke Girls,” and coordinated Warner Bros. efforts for major events such as Comic-Con, South by Southwest, and the TCA press tour. He first joined Warner Bros. as a publicist at the WB in 2004, and previously worked at NBC.