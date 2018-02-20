Walton Goggins to Star in ‘LA Confidential’ Pilot at CBS

Walton Goggins has landed one of the lead roles in the upcoming “LA Confidential” adaptation pilot at CBS, Variety has confirmed.

Goggins will play Det. Jack Vincennes. All swagger and flash with a movie star smile, Jack knows how the system works and uses it to his best advantage, including some corrupt shakedowns on the side. Vincennes was previously played by Kevin Spacey in the critically-acclaimed 1997 movie of the same name.

Goggins recently starred in the first season of the Navy SEAL drama “Six” for History and is due to star opposite Alicia Vikander in the new “Tomb Raider” film due out in March. He received widespread acclaim for his roles on FX, namely Boyd Crowder on “Justified” and Det. Shane Vendrell on “The Shield.” He also made appearances on “Sons of Anarchy,” playing transgender prostitute Venus Van Dam. He has appeared in the Quentin Tarantino films “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.”

In addition, Anna Fricke has joined the series as executive producer and co-showrunner.

“L.A. Confidential” is billed as a modern take on James Ellroy’s novel — which was the basis of the 1997 feature film. In it the paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter and an up-and-coming actress intersect while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950’s Los Angeles. Jordan Harper is writing and serves as executive producer alongside Arnon Milchan. New Regency, Lionsgate Television and CBS Television Studios are producing.