You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Walter Presents Acquires U.K. Rights to Spanish Thriller ‘Lifeline’

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mediapro Group

Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4.

The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents banner following Atresmedia and Globomedia’s “Locked Up.” Walter Presents is a British VOD platform specializing in foreign language drama, which launched in 2016 as a partnership between Channel 4 and Global Series Network.

“After the huge success of ‘Locked Up’ we are delighted to welcome another blockbuster Spanish series from Atresmedia. It is just as slick, compulsive and addictive as its predecessor,” said Walter Iuzzolino, curator of Walter Presents.

“Lifeline” is an Atresmedia Television series, produced by Globomedia for Spain’s Antena 3. It is directed by Emilio Aragon and stars Leonor Watling, Pablo Derqui, Ingrid Rubio and Juan Diego Botto. The series attracted 3 million viewers when it premiered in Spain in January 2017.

International sales on “Lifeline” are being handled by Imagina International Sales, the international rights arm of global content producer Mediapro Group.

More TV

  • 'The Walking Dead' VFX Team Relies

    'The Walking Dead’ VFX Crew Brings Zombies to Life With Traditional Effects

    Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4. The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents […]

  • Walter Presents Acquires U.K. Rights to

    Walter Presents Acquires U.K. Rights to Spanish Thriller 'Lifeline'

    Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4. The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents […]

  • Discovery Greenlights Car Appraisal Series 'Sticker

    Discovery Greenlights Car Appraisal Series 'Sticker Shock' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4. The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents […]

  • inclusion Rider Support in Hollywood

    Inclusion Riders Boast High-Profile Support, but Lack Commitment From Most Studios

    Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4. The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen'Alice Through the Looking

    Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama 'The Spy'

    Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4. The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents […]

  • Tig Notaro Writers Room

    Tig Notaro Joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2

    Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4. The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad