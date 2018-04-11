Walter Presents Acquires U.K. Rights to Spanish Thriller ‘Lifeline’

Boutique streaming service Walter Presents has acquired the U.K. rights to Spanish thriller “Lifeline.” The show will see its debut episode premiere on Channel 4 this Sunday with the rest of the season then available on Channel 4’s VOD service All 4.

The deal marks the second Spanish series to debut under the Walter Presents banner following Atresmedia and Globomedia’s “Locked Up.” Walter Presents is a British VOD platform specializing in foreign language drama, which launched in 2016 as a partnership between Channel 4 and Global Series Network.

“After the huge success of ‘Locked Up’ we are delighted to welcome another blockbuster Spanish series from Atresmedia. It is just as slick, compulsive and addictive as its predecessor,” said Walter Iuzzolino, curator of Walter Presents.

“Lifeline” is an Atresmedia Television series, produced by Globomedia for Spain’s Antena 3. It is directed by Emilio Aragon and stars Leonor Watling, Pablo Derqui, Ingrid Rubio and Juan Diego Botto. The series attracted 3 million viewers when it premiered in Spain in January 2017.

International sales on “Lifeline” are being handled by Imagina International Sales, the international rights arm of global content producer Mediapro Group.